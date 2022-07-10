ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon likely to be deposed by Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Lofgren says

By Rachel Scully
 3 days ago
In this Aug. 19, 2018, photo, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview…

(The Hill) – Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Sunday that former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will likely testify before the panel.

During Lofgren’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked her whether Bannon will testify before the committee.

“We have wanted him to testify,” she said, citing a letter from Bannon’s lawyer the committee received around midnight.

She noted that while the committee has not had a chance to discuss it, she expects “we will be hearing from him,” adding that “there are many questions that we have for him.”

When asked whether the hearing will be public or closed, she said it would be difficult to show in a live format.

“Ordinarily, we do depositions,” Lofgren replied. “This goes on for hour after hour after hour. We want to get all our questions answered, and you can’t do that in a live format.”

Lofgren’s confirmation follows reports that Trump was considering waiving his claim of executive privilege to allow Bannon to testify before the House committee.

The House Democrat on Sunday also discussed the panel’s meeting with former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday, noting that the committee will provide excerpts from his testimony.

“He was able to provide information on basically all of the critical issues that we’re looking at, including the president’s, what I would call, dereliction of duty on the day of Jan. 6,” Lofgren said.

Bond denied for couple charged with double murder at NC hotel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Bond was denied on Monday for the two people charged in connection with the deaths of a man and woman at a Cumberland County motel on Saturday. Both Ember Davis, 33, and Preston Conley, 19, are being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center following the murder of a man and woman at a Cloverleaf Motel in the 1300 block of Dobbin Holmes Road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Driver in crash that killed 3, including Greensboro firefighter, identified as Gibsonsville junior volunteer firefighter

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know more than one firefighter was involved in the deadly crash on N.C. 61, near Turner Smith Road. The crash killed Greensboro firefighter Richard Norman Murrell, 58, of Reidsville; Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville, and a 15-year-old who has not been publicly identified. Alexio Lattero, 16, of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
