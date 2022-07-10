ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Project Restore Comes Back For Round Two

By EOA Staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the opening of the second application round for Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. Through Project Restore, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will administer...

