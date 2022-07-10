ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 documentarian says Trump family didn’t feel culpability for Capitol riot

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
British filmmaker Alex Holder, whose documentary on former President Trump and his inner circle following the 2020 election premiered on Sunday, said Trump family members didn’t feel culpability for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“Do they feel any culpability for what happened?” asked Robert Costa, guest moderator of CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“I mean, in my interactions with them, no, not at all,” Holder responded.

“I mean, I think President Trump when I interviewed him in Mar a Lago, he doubled down on the position,” Holder said. “In fact, he even says that the reason why the protesters went into the Capitol on January 6 was because they had believed that the election was stolen, well who told them that the election was stolen, other than him.”

The three-part documentary premiered on Discovery+ on Sunday morning. The film includes interviews with the former president and members of his family following the 2020 election.

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 has taken interest in the documentary, and Holder previously turned over footage prior to the film’s release.

“With respect to [Trump’s] children, they declined to discuss the subject of January 6,” Holder said on CBS. “So I think that their silence will be for others to determine what that really means.”

When asked if he thinks Trump will mount another bid for the White House, Holder said he wasn’t sure.

“I think he tends to not do the same thing twice when he fails,” Holder said.

“And I think the reason for that, and this is what the series shows, is it’s all about the brand,” he continued. “It’s all about the word ‘Trump’ and the association of the word ‘Trump’ to failure is something that he can’t accept, and his kids can’t accept.”

The Hill has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

Amanda Thorne
3d ago

Why would they? They have lived the life of privilege, lacking every human decency afforded to man and NEVER had to pay for any of their crimes throughout their lifetime, or take any responsibility, or accountability for their actions!Why would you think that they would start being decent human beings now?🤷🏼‍♀️

Ruthsentme
3d ago

Of course they didn’t. They didn’t feel culpable for hundreds of thousands of Covid deaths either or children separated from their parents and not even provided with toothpaste.

ang
3d ago

I gotta question...if Trump called for a peaceful protest in his speech on January 6th... and people are blaming him for the chaos that followed...and the Biden admin is calling for peaceful protest against the Supreme Court Justices... What happens if a Supreme Court Justice gets hurt(or killed)? is THAT Biden's fault? just curious....

