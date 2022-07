The following information is courtesy of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced defendant, Markeith Dwayne Jones, 21, of Washington D.C. to 10 years in prison for an armed carjacking that occurred on June 9th, 2021, plus five years of supervised probation upon release. (The sentence breakdown is 20 years suspend all but ten years for armed carjacking and an additional ten years suspend all but five years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence which will run concurrently.)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO