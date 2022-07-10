ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Viral Video Of Nikola Jokic In Serbia

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBmq5_0garKSxO00

A video of Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic in Serbia is going viral on Twitter. The Nuggets had a solid season, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

A video of Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic in his home country of Serbia is going viral on Twitter.

The video was originally posted by by Instagram user negujmorsbski, and the video was shared on Twitter by Bleacher Report.

Jokic and the Nuggets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, but they had also dealt with several injuries to key players on their team.

The versatile big-man also won his second straight MVP Award, so he has established himself as one of the all-time great players in NBA history.

Last year, he averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Sends Out 2 Viral Tweets On Monday

On Monday, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook sent out two tweets from his Twitter account. Westbrook: "My mom is who first got me into fashion & nobody can shop & find a deal like her! This shoe is inspired by her & all the times we would go shopping at all the Swap Meets in la. She had a favorite line that I still use lol…”WE CANT BE THAT PRICE”."
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Serbia#Nba Finals#Nuggets#Bleacher Report#The Boston Celtics#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Yardbarker

Jarred Vanderbilt Could be the Darkhorse Jazz Extracted from Rudy Gobert Trade

Jarred Vanderbilt didn't make the headlines in the blockbuster trade involving Rudy Gobert last week, but moving forward, he could play an extensive role for the Utah Jazz. Vanderbilt was selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2018 draft, but was traded a week later to the Denver Nuggets. After playing only 18 games in two seasons for Denver, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves where he was able to establish himself as a valuable rotational piece.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis throws shade at prior teams after near-$49 million deal with Bucks

Bobby Portis finally found a permanent home in free agency. After struggling to find his fit to start his career, Portis landed on the Milwaukee Bucks and took off. Portis became a key part of the Bucks’ rotation during their championship run in 2021, and after another solid year this past season, he was able to land a near-$49 million deal as part of the Bucks free agency plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Mitchell: "The standing ovation after the pilot lands the plane… to then sprinting up to the front once we get to the gate is outrageous" The All-Star shooting guard has been in...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy