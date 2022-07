LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will not comply with requests from other states to extradite abortion patients who cross state lines, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday. Whitmer's executive order mirrors orders from other Democratic governors hoping to protect patients and medical providers from prosecution in their home states following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO