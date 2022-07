Coors Field is usually where baseball bettors find the largest totals of the day, no matter the pitching matchup, given the obvious altitude difference that no other park has. However, the "Coors Field effect" has not significantly impacted the head-to-head meetings between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies this year. Yesterday's 10-6 Rockies victory was the first time the over cashed in the last five games at Coors Field between these teams this season.

