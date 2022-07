The Los Angeles Dodgers added two more representatives to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game as Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were included among the National League pitchers. With Mookie Betts and Trea Turner already voted in by fans as All-Star Game starters, manager Dave Roberts said he hoped the Dodgers would run their total to seven selections once reserves and pitchers were named.

