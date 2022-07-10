ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt baseball signee RJ Austin withdrawing from MLB Draft | Sources

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Vanderbilt baseball shortstop commit RJ Austin is in the process of pulling his name out of the MLB Draft and coming to campus, sources told The Tennessean on Sunday.

The source requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Austin is the 59th-ranked player in the class of 2022 by Perfect Game and the 196th-ranked draft prospect by MLB Pipeline.

He provides help at a position of desperate need for the Commodores, as the infield depth is thin after a number of transfers over the past few years. Austin should compete with Davis Diaz, Rob Gordon, Jonathan Vastine and other incoming freshmen for playing time at shortstop or second base.

TITLE ROSTERS: How Tim Corbin's Vanderbilt baseball championship rosters were built — and what it means for 2023

ROSTER ANALYSIS: Examining Vanderbilt baseball's roster options after transfer portal deadline

ROCKER UPDATE: Former Vanderbilt baseball ace Kumar Rocker had shoulder surgery in fall | Report

Austin is the second Vanderbilt commit to withdraw from the 2022 draft, as right-handed pitcher Andrew Dutkanych also did so last week.

The Commodores have the nation's second-ranked recruiting class by Perfect Game, however they will need to wait out next week's draft to see which commitments eschew the draft to attend college. Including Dutkanych, Vanderbilt has eight commitments ranked in MLB's top 100 draft prospects for 2022.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt baseball signee RJ Austin withdrawing from MLB Draft | Sources

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

