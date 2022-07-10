Kentucky State Police car chase ends in arrest

LIBERTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police were involved in a cross-county car chase that ended in an arrest.

At around 2:14 p.m. on Saturday, a state trooper was performing a traffic stop on KY Highway 70 in Casey County. KSP officials said that shortly after making contact with the driver of the vehicle, the driver sped away from the trooper.

A police chase ensued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY Highway 328 in Lincoln County, where KSP took Tabitha Baker, 52, of Eubank, into custody.

Baker was charged with the following:

Driving on a suspended driver’s license

First-degree fleeing/evading of police

First-degree wanton endangerment

First-degree possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest

Second-degree driving under the influence

Numerous traffic violations

State police confirmed Baker was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital as a precautionary measure and is now being lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.