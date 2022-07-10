Kentucky State Police car chase ends in arrest
LIBERTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police were involved in a cross-county car chase that ended in an arrest.
At around 2:14 p.m. on Saturday, a state trooper was performing a traffic stop on KY Highway 70 in Casey County. KSP officials said that shortly after making contact with the driver of the vehicle, the driver sped away from the trooper.
A police chase ensued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY Highway 328 in Lincoln County, where KSP took Tabitha Baker, 52, of Eubank, into custody.
Baker was charged with the following:
- Driving on a suspended driver’s license
- First-degree fleeing/evading of police
- First-degree wanton endangerment
- First-degree possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resisting arrest
- Second-degree driving under the influence
- Numerous traffic violations
State police confirmed Baker was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital as a precautionary measure and is now being lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
