Casey County, KY

Kentucky State Police car chase ends in arrest

By Matthew Duckworth
 3 days ago
LIBERTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police were involved in a cross-county car chase that ended in an arrest.

At around 2:14 p.m. on Saturday, a state trooper was performing a traffic stop on KY Highway 70 in Casey County. KSP officials said that shortly after making contact with the driver of the vehicle, the driver sped away from the trooper.

A police chase ensued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY Highway 328 in Lincoln County, where KSP took Tabitha Baker, 52, of Eubank, into custody.

Baker was charged with the following:

  • Driving on a suspended driver’s license
  • First-degree fleeing/evading of police
  • First-degree wanton endangerment
  • First-degree possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Resisting arrest
  • Second-degree driving under the influence
  • Numerous traffic violations

State police confirmed Baker was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital as a precautionary measure and is now being lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Patricia McEneany
3d ago

This is so sad another person addicted to a drug. Now I don't know her but she will get help and this probly saved her life . I sincerely hope she gets help now for her addiction I will pray for her recovery and for her to see clearly that she needed help and I will pray for her family and I am also thankful that no one was hurt on the chase . I am thankful none of the police officers were hurt pursuing. her. God Bless our police officers and the danger they are placed in everyday to protect it's citizens every where in America amen

RED BONE
3d ago

it's like I always tell people don't fight with the police or run from them because one way or another your going to take a ride

southern nana
3d ago

I watched the video of the "chase" she was in the lead for awhile...I think she needs to get out & start driving for Nascar🤣🤷‍♀️

