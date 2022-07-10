ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man in custody after stealing vehicle, possessing concealed weapons, police say

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich. - One man is in custody after taking a stolen vehicle and possessing concealed weapons. Authorities say the suspect was driving a black Dodge Durango when they fled from Detroit Police officers in the 11th precinct and was entering Detroit freeways. Police...

