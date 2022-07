ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Whisler Chevrolet held their annual Car Show on June 25, 2022. The winners were announced, but the total of all profits has yet to be determined. All proceeds this year went to the Music for Vets, held by the Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28. Money for Music for Vets helps veterans from Sweetwater County or those who are passing through that need a little extra help. Whisler has also partnered with Wyoming’s Head Turner Car Club and 307 Cornhole.

