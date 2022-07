Rashard Anderson, a first-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2000, has died at the age of 45. After a stellar college career at Jackson State, Anderson played in 27 games in two seasons for the Panthers before he was suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He never played again after that, with the Panthers cutting him after he was reinstated and no other team giving him a shot. He briefly signed with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders but didn’t make the roster.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO