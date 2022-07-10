Family wakes up to man at foot of hotel room bed, steals belongings, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a man accused of stealing from a couple in a hotel while they were in their room.

On Jul. 10, the victim and his family were awakened in their Four Points by Sheridan Hotel room in the 5800 block of Poplar Avenue to a man standing at the foot of their bed, a release said.

The victim said his wife screamed and the suspect fled carrying a laptop bag, purse, wallets and other items belonging to him and his family, police said.

“These days you really have to watch out, take that extra measure,” said Tracy Stone.

It’s a startling story that University of Memphis student Vivian Nguyen said could be a turn-off for tourists.

“I personally I would just want more security in hotels if I’m coming to Memphis, that would make people that are traveling to Memphis not feel safe especially if it’s that easy to break into hotel rooms,” Nguyen said.

For retired Shelby County Sheriff’s detective Michael Collins, travelers should always take advantage of the safe available inside the rooms to lock away all valuable items.

“I would go ahead and encourage people to put objects behind the door, a chair or something like that if you’re a hard sleeper when you can’t hear someone enter the room,” said Collins.

FOX13 reached out to the hotel Sunday afternoon and they said the manager will be back to answer any questions Monday morning

©2022 Cox Media Group