ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bayamon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 14:51:00 Expires: 2022-07-10 16:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1030 AM EDT, a confirmed waterspout was located just offshore near Beacon Square, or near Holiday, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed waterspout moving onshore. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornado will be near New Port Richey, Holiday and Beacon Square around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornado include Elfers. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lewis County in central New York East central Oswego County in central New York * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1204 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Williamstown, Kasoag, Swancott Mill and Amboy Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fillmore; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern York and northeastern Fillmore Counties through 630 AM CDT At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waco to Exeter. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exeter. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 360 and 365. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bullock, Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bullock; Elmore FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bullock, Elmore, Macon, Montgomery and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Tuskegee, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Union Springs, Notasulga, Midway, Milstead, Pike Road, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Shorter, Franklin, Victoryland, Tysonville and Hardaway.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Macon; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bullock, Elmore, Macon, Montgomery and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Tuskegee, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Union Springs, Notasulga, Midway, Milstead, Pike Road, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Shorter, Franklin, Victoryland, Tysonville and Hardaway.
MACON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values of 102 to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory Friday, heat index values of 104 to 108 expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Phillips, Smith, Rooks and Osborne Counties. In Nebraska, Furnas and Harlan Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory today, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory Friday, from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will provide at least some relief from the heat today, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Decatur, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Decatur, Norton, Sheridan and Graham Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning for thunderstorms means that critical fire weather conditions are expected across Southeastern Idaho with coverage of 25 percent or more, without specific rainfall criteria. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427 BELOW 6000 FEET The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River below 6000 feet MSL. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms may initiate new starts while outflow winds may create critical fire weather conditions. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop across the southern mountains this afternoon from Oakley to Inkom moving east-northeast toward the Wyoming border through the evening hours. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with stronger cells.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to 117 expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cooke, Delta, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cooke; Delta; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar and Delta Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot and humid conditions will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 07:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio; Wetzel Areas of Fog Reducing Visibility Areas of fog could impact the commute this morning with visibility being reduced to a half mile or less in some locations. Use caution if traveling this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog is expected to gradually dissipate after a few hours after sunrise.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison; Marshall Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed in locations near north of the Tennessee River into portions of northeastern Alabama, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate around 9 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Marion, southwestern Cass, northwestern Harrison, northeastern Upshur, southern Morris and southeastern Camp Counties through 715 AM CDT At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lone Star, or 14 miles east of Pittsburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Ore City, Diana, Jenkins, Cedar Springs, Berea, Avinger, Lassater, Center Point and Holly Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Buffalo, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Spink; Stanley; Sully HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Faulk, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 03:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the time of the evening high tide. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 7.0 to 7.2 feet will occur this evening between about 845 PM PDT and 1030 PM PDT. In addition, and a long-period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jackson, north central Gulf, northeastern Bay and Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, west central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1021 AM EDT/921 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Vernon, Marianna, Blountstown, Springfield, Hiland Park, Bradford, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Wausau, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Abe Springs, Dirego Park, College Station, Chipola and Camps Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Eastern Elko County; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Thunderstorm Coverage...Isolated dry thunderstorms are expected to develop across zones 425, 469 and 470 during the afternoon and early evening. * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas Fog Reducing Visibility Areas of fog, locally dense, will continue across the area this morning. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less in some locations, and this could impact the morning commute. Use caution if traveling this morning, and allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog is expected to gradually dissipate after sunrise.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy