Flash Flood Warning issued for Bayamon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Macon; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bullock, Elmore, Macon, Montgomery and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Tuskegee, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Union Springs, Notasulga, Midway, Milstead, Pike Road, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Shorter, Franklin, Victoryland, Tysonville and Hardaway.
Comments / 0