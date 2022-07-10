NY Mets' James McCann headed to the IL with oblique injury

NEW YORK — James McCann cannot catch a break.

A little more than two weeks after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list after surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, the Mets starting catcher will be sidelined once again.

McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday after suffering a strained oblique while making a tag at home plate during the sixth inning of Saturday's victory over the Marlins. Travis Mazeika was recalled from Class AAA Syracuse to serve as the Mets' backup catcher. Tomas Nido got the start during Sunday's game against the Marlins.

"I’m disappointed for him, Buck Showalter said. "... I don’t know if (the trainers) ever had anybody work harder to get back from a hamate. I know he was really disappointed last night. He was hoping to get some different news.

"I’ve said many times, it’s one of those things where you fill one hole and there’s another one. It’s just the way it works, unfortunately. Very seldom do you have everything functioning."

In the month of July, McCann had shown signs that he may have been breaking out of his early-season offensive struggles. He ripped a three-run home run in the team's 10-0 win over the Marlins on Thursday and had a critical RBI off the bench in the team's extra-inning win over the Reds on Wednesday.

"He was starting to get some strength in there and being more of an offensive force that we know he’s capable of," Showalter said. "He’ll be back."

McCann is batting .182 with two home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs in 30 games. But more importantly, he has built a strong rapport with the Mets pitching staff.

Showalter said that McCann is expected to miss more than the minimum of 10 games.

The Mets were still awaiting Starling Marte's test results on Sunday afternoon. Marte also exited Saturday's game in the fourth inning with left groin tightness. He was not in the team's starting lineup on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Mets' James McCann headed to the IL with oblique injury