Clemson, SC

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever.

The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment.

Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose.

Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were the following pieces to continue the massive shakeups in college football, with both announcing they intend to depart from the Pac-12 for the Big Ten starting in 2024.

So, what’s next? According to Zachary Neel over at Ducks Wire, two or three mega-conferences containing upwards of 20-teams could be in the not-so-distant future. If you’re a program that gets in, great! If not, well, good luck, and maybe you can manage.

Every team across the college football landscape will be affected by this, some in minor ways, others in significant ways that could make or break their program.

Clemson finds itself in a unique position as one of the premiere football programs in the country. There are significant hurdles the team would have to overcome to get out of the ACC, but it’s tough to believe it’s not possible.

According to Neel, regardless of the hurdles, Clemson is one of the top programs likely to join a super conference next.

Here’s what Neel had to say:

Clemson Tigers

Where they would go: SEC

What they have to offer: A championship-caliber football program.

Analysis: There have arguably been no teams more impressive than the Clemson Tigers over the past decade. What they’ve done to lift the ACC — making the College Football Playoff six times since 2015 and winning two national championship in that time — makes them among the most appealing options on the board. They may not offer much outside of football, but if there are any ACC teams who are going to find a new home, Clemson has to be at the top of the list.

Clemson football 2023 recruiting class tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGl4t_0garFgyN00

On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
247Sports

College football realignment: Nick Saban says 'we'll lose competitive balance'

Saban talked a lot about name, image and likeness this offseason. The Alabama coach got into it with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher about buying players, among other things. But he’s also worried about the competitive balance of college football in the future amid all of the realignment news.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State 'Blackout' News

A "blackout" is coming to Ohio Stadium this fall. The Buckeyes announced on Monday that their September game against Wisconsin will be a "blackout" at The Horseshoe. Ohio State fans have mixed reactions to the news. Fans have taken to social media to weigh in. "Sounds like the cowardly Ohio...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Has 1 Dream School: Fans React

Kirk Herbstreit has four boys, all of whom have dreamed of playing college football. Some of the ESPN college football analysts's sons have already fulfilled that dream. Kirk's youngest, Chase, is still in high school, but he hopes of playing college football one day. The quarterback recruit has one dream...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

Michigan is coming off a Big Ten championship season, which featured a College Football Playoff berth, but the Wolverines have had some disappointing misses this offseason. Most notably, five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who was offered by Michigan after the seventh grade, recently committed to Oregon instead. "Dante Moore had just...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News predicts which games Texas will lose this season

Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season. Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
