‘Bachelor’ alum Bekah Martinez engaged to longtime boyfriend Grayston Leonard

Bekah Martinez finally accepted the final rose.

The reality star – who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2018 – is engaged to Grayston Leonard.

“YES 🥂♥️,” Martinez, 27, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a series of pics showing the couple cuddling while flashing her ring.

She and the Long Beach Rising gym founder, 33, have been dating since 2018 and share two young children together: Ruth and Franklin.

“Looovvveeeeee😍😍😍 I’m so absolutely happy for you two love babes!!!” fellow reality star Kendall Long commented, while Becca Tilley wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Heather Dubrow also showed the couple some love, writing, “Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” as Maurissa Gunn chimed in, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As many fans of the couple may recall, Martinez actually rejected Leonard’s initial proposal three years ago.

“Wondering how my boyfriend’s going to propose,” she captioned a recent TikTok video, adding, “Remembering he already proposed to me three years ago and I said no but still took pics.”

The longtime couple are finally engaged.

When a follower requested more information about why she said “no” to her longtime love, Martinez explained, “My boyfriend and I got pregnant only three months into dating in 2018. So, we barely knew each other. The whole pregnancy was really difficult and really not fun. We were both really pissed at each other for a number of reasons.”

She further elaborated, “Our daughter, Ruth, was born February 2nd, 2019. And immediately when she was born, so much of our stress and anxiety and resentment that had been happening throughout the pregnancy kind of faded away. And I felt like this [was] the first time where we really got a chance to fall in love with each other.”

Although she thought the proposal was “sweet,” Martinez said it wasn’t the right time.

“I was like, ‘This is so sweet but now is just not the time. I’m still super hormonal. I’m in the thick of postpartum.’ And also, like, our relationship still wasn’t in the best place. We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through,” she said.

The pair are already parents to two children.

The “Chatty Broads” podcast co-host found out she was pregnant with the couple’s first child less than one year into dating.

They welcomed their baby girl, Ruth Ray De La Luz, on Feb. 2, 2019, just one year before their son, Franklin James, was born on June 19, 2020.

Martinez previously said she wanted to have a “massive wedding” but was waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to take some time just for us,” she told Us Weekly in December 2020.

“It has been so much about kids in the past three years. We’re like, ‘OK, maybe we can make something just about us,’ but we want to wait until COVID is over. We want to have, like, a massive wedding and can’t really do that right now,” she explained.