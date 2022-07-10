ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Knicks Trade of Cam Reddish? Miami Heat is Calling

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago

Reddish is a wing player who could in theory help the Heat defensively as they look to make up for the loss of P.J. Tucker in free agency.

Last year, Cam Reddish sought a midseason trade from the Atlanta Hawks in pursuit of a more significant role, and was traded to the New York Knicks.

Could he be on the move again?

Reddish, 22, who came to New York along with Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick (Brooklyn) in exchange for Kevin Knox II and a 2022 first-round pick (Charlotte), is now the subject of trade discussions involving the Miami Heat.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that the Heat have spoken with the Knicks about a potential trade for Cam Reddish.

“I would assume the Knicks are picking up the phone on calls that they get,” Begley told Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, per SI in Miami. “I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about Reddish specifically.”

After being traded to the Knicks, Reddish played just 14.3 minutes per game before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He averaged just 6.1 points and shot 25.8 percent from beyond the arc. Before the trade, he averaged 11.9 points and shot 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks are trying to rebuild on the fly with the NBA free agency acquisition of point guard Jalen Brunson from the Dallas Mavericks as their new centerpiece.

