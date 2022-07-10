ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City man sentenced to nearly 30 years for Crossroads killing in 2019

By Andrea Klick
 3 days ago

A Kansas City man was sentenced to nearly 30 years for a 2019 shooting that killed a man outside a gas station in the Crossroads District, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Sunday.

A judge sentenced Timothy Fernandez, 45, to 27 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 40-year-old Michael E. Bryan on Feb. 5, 2019 outside the Windstar Sinclair gas station at 17th Street and Grand Boulevard.

The sentences will run consecutively.

Police found Bryan dead on the sidewalk after he was shot multiple times.

According to court records, surveillance video showed Fernandez and Bryan outside the gas station when Bryan walked away and Fernandez drew a gun and shot at him.

Police identified Fernandez through DNA on a tissue he used to blow his nose before the shooting and fingerprints on an item in a backpack near the scene, according to court records. They also found ammunition in the backpack that matched the caliber of the bullet found in Bryan’s jacket.

IN THIS ARTICLE
