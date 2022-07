RENTON, Wash. - An exchange of gunfire broke out between two drivers on I-5 in Renton, right in the middle of rush-hour traffic. According to Washington State Patrol, two cars heading southbound near SR 900 got into a confrontation just before 5 p.m. The details of the confrontation are not yet known, but at one point, both vehicles—a Kia and a Dodge Challenger—went back into traffic, and gunfire broke out.

