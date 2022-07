Release the dancing Zemo's – Captain America 4 is in development. On the same day The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released its final episode for the season, Captain America 4 was announced to be in the works. Now that Sam Wilson has finally taken on the helm of Captain America, we are on the lookout for more details about the movie. Find everything we know about Captain America 4, from the release date to the cast, in this article.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO