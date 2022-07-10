Flash Bangs Rock Apartment Complex As SWAT Moves In Sunday

The Delaware State Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a Wilmington area liquor store that occurred Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Roselle Liquor Mart located at 2500 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE. A male suspect confronted an employee behind the sales counter while brandishing a large knife and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect who then fled on foot. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
