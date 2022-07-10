ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet About The New York Mets

By Ben Stinar
FanNation Fastball
 6 days ago
On Saturday night, NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet about the New York Mets.

The Mets beat the Miami Marlins by a score of 5-4, and after the win the Utah Jazz All-Star sent out a tweet that went viral with over 2,000 likes.

Mitchell: "METS WIN"

The star shooting guard played his college basketball at Louisville, but he is from New York and a very public Mets fan.

The Mets are currently in the middle of a fantastic season that has them on top of the National League East.

They have a 53-32 record in the 85 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 2.5 games in front of the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves.

As for the Jazz, Mitchell had another fantastic season, but the Jazz once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs.

They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first-round, and they didn't even have to face off against Luka Doncic in the first three games.

Yet, after the first three games they actually trailed 2-1 in the series.

This offseason, they traded the team's second best player Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so they are definitely going through a lot of changes as an organization.

The Mets will play against the Marlins once again on Sunday at 1:40 Eastern Time.

