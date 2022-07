BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers. Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case. A continuing police presence at Light and Conway today but no squeegee window washers https://t.co/6kym9BUggg @wjz pic.twitter.com/yU9rGE1zHZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 11, 2022 Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him. The reward for information has doubled to $16,000. NEW: Governor Hogan says the state...

