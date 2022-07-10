ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lib Dems want answers to claims Boris Johnson tried to get woman City Hall job

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zXpu_0garDGI100
Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday Photograph: Frank Augstein/AP

Opposition parties are expected to push this week for answers about allegations that Boris Johnson sought to secure a job for a young woman he was having a sexual relationship with, the woman later arguing she felt he had abused his power.

The Liberal Democrats have called for a full investigation into the claims, reported by the Sunday Times , which date back to 2008, when Johnson was mayor of London. Downing Street has argued there is “no public interest” in the story.

According to the Sunday Times, Johnson, who was aged 43, married with four children, and still MP for Henley as well as London mayor, had a brief sexual relationship with the woman, who was a Tory activist in her 20s.

Johnson pushed for the woman, who has not been identified, to have a job at City Hall. This was reportedly blocked over concerns about her closeness to Johnson by Kit Malthouse, who is now Johnson’s Cabinet Office minister.

In 2017, the woman had a meeting with Johnson, which she recorded, telling him she was “really shaken and upset” about the event, and calling it an example of how young women in politics were seen as “fair game”.

The recording shows Johnson repeatedly apologising, telling the woman: “I’m very, very sorry, your unhappiness about this.” But he denied any wrongdoing, saying: “I don’t believe that I was malicious and I don’t believe that I would have been aggressive or anything like that. I think that would be not fair.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

It is possible an opposition party could seek an urgent question in the Commons over the claims on Monday, although plans for these are never discussed publicly in advance due to parliamentary protocols.

These claims are the third time that Johnson has been accused of seeking employment favours for a woman with whom he has been having a relationship. He assisted a London-based US tech entrepreneur, Jennifer Arcuri , to get places on business events, and reportedly sought a senior Foreign Office role for his then girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, now his wife.

Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dems’ deputy leader, said: “The woman’s account is deeply distressing to read and it’s clear this must be investigated immediately, either by a parliamentary body or City Hall authorities.

“British politics has been repeatedly dragged through the mud in recent weeks … It is utterly depressing that not only has another politician in high office been accused of abusing their power, but that it is now the sitting prime minister who faces serious questions.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “This not about his time as PM, and no public interest, as I see it. And we don’t talk about his private life.”

Comments / 3

Wayne Dillabough
3d ago

well the Dems will never do that about anything when it comes to Biden and America. they just continue lying because they got no heart or soul. wonder how much Hunters make an offer emergency oil? but the Democrats never asked that either because they don't care. as long as Biden does what he's told nobody's going to question where he gets his money from

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Arcuri
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Kit Malthouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Dems#British Politics#Uk#Democrats#The Sunday Times#Tory#Cabinet Office
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles' Wife Wanted To Have A Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle When They Were In UK, But Sussexes Allegedly Rejected Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. earlier this month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Several sources claimed that they had not interacted with the senior members of the royal family Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, according to a royal expert, Camilla actually extended an invitation to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, but they rejected it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy