Josephine County, OR

Several agencies rush to save rafters stuck on the Rogue

By KTVL
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinook Park, Ore. — A group of rafters is safe after being stuck in a tree on the Rogue River, just below Chinook Park Boat Ramp, on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:45 pm, rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire Rescue,...

ktvl.com

KTVL

Montague Fire Department monitoring a burning barn in Yreka

YREKA — The Montague Fire Department has units monitoring a barn fire in Yreka on Ager Road on Wednesday, July 13. MFD arrived at the scene in the early hours of the morning with a water tender and one engine along with CAL Fire engine to protect the property.
YREKA, CA
KTVL

FIRST ALERT FIRE: Firefighters quickly extinguish burning grass north of Eagle Point

Firefighters have completely suppressed flames that erupted on Catalpa Drive and Beagle Road north of Eagle Point. Crews from Jackson County Fire District #3 and the Oregon Department of Forestry received a call around 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 12. Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished a patch of grass that...
KTVL

Grants Pass Fire Rescue saves woman on Rogue River

Grants Pass Fire Rescue successfully carried out a Rogue River water rescue on Sunday across from the Parkway Station. "Darrell and Lee were out on the river when they were made aware of the on going emergency," GPFR states. "With no available boat from any first responding agency and 2 individuals stuck in the river, they did not hesitate to jump into action."
ROGUE RIVER, OR
ijpr.org

Southwestern Oregon hiking trail reopens after 20 years

A remote hiking trail in Southern Oregon is back open after a volunteer-led restoration effort. The Illinois River National Recreation Trail in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness was devastated by the 500,000-acre Biscuit Fire in 2002. The proliferation of brush, erosion and fire-killed logs called “jackstraws” made the trail basically impassable following...
OREGON STATE
Rogue River, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Josephine County, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Rogue River, OR
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Josephine County, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVL

Deceased 16-year-old found on roadway in Brookings

BROOKINGS — A 16-year-old male was found lying in the roadway in Brookings during the early hours of Monday, July 11. The Brookings Police Department Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the individual lying on Hemlock Street near Fern Street. BPD arrived to find the male deceased. The...
BROOKINGS, OR
KTVL

Island state of mind comes to Medford at the Compass by Margaritaville Hotel

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new Southern Oregon hotel aimed at bringing a tropical island vacation vibe to Medford held its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday. The Coquille Tribe’s entertainment and hospitality company, Cedars Development, officially opened its 111-room Compass by Margaritaville Hotel located on South Pacific Highway. “We...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Police asking for surveillance video from area where Oregon woman went missing

ROSEBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Winston, Oregon. Kendra Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
WINSTON, OR
KTVL

News 10's Tiffany Olin tests out Jackson County Fair rides

Central Point, Ore — The Jackson County Fair is back at the Jackson County Expo!. Whether you go for the rides, food, games, entertainment or just the environment, there’s fun for everyone!. While there may be height limits on some rides brought by Maurer Shows, I still managed...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ashland plant nursery offers discounts to 2020 fire survivors

Ashland, Ore. — Part of the recovery process from the Labor Day 2020 fires is cleaning up areas around a building that burned, such as the debris and the destroyed landscaping. Valley View Nursery not only wants to help their neighboring homeowners but businesses as well by offering discounted landscape materials to those impacted by the fires.
ASHLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE BURNS NEARLY ONE-THIRD OF AN ACRE NORTHWEST OF ROSEBURG

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No.2 dealt with a fire northwest of Roseburg that burned nearly one-third of an acre on Monday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope of DFPA said firefighters responded to the grass fire on Lark Lane just after 3:00 p.m....
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDRV

HeatWatch: relief from heat in some communities

MEDFORD, ASHLAND, JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- As hot weather gives Southern Oregon and Northern California their hottest days so far this year, a few communities are offering relief from the heat. Ashland has a cooling shelter open noon to 8pm Monday July 11 at the Gresham Room of the Ashland...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Drain man arrested for recording woman in the shower, deputies say.

DRAIN, Ore. -- A man from Drain has been arrested for secretly recording a woman in the shower, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says. The DCSO said that on July 11 deputies received a tip about a video on a laptop belonging to Victor Stephen Kasser, 62. Deputies said the video depicted a woman known to Kasser showering, apparently unaware that she was being recorded. Deputies said that during their investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for sexual gratification.
DRAIN, OR
KTVL

BLM opens expanded parking lot at popular mountain bike trail system

Rogue River, Ore. — As a benefit from funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Bureau of Land Management has opened an expanded parking lot at the Mountain of the Rogue trail system, just off I-5 near Rogue River. The new parking lot has more than double the parking capacity, with a total of 35 spots and improves flow of traffic by creating a one-way loop.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KTVL

Cooling shelter to open in Ashland due to extreme heat

Ashland, Ore. — The City of Ashland announced that a Cooling Shelter will be opening for Monday, July 11. The Shelter will be located in the Guanajuato Room of the Ashland Public Library at 410 Siskiyou Blvd. and will be open from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Service animals...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

News 10 Exclusive: 4-H, auctions, and hard work

News 10's Tyler Myerly sits down with Jaxon and Taylen Neuenschwander for an inside look at what goes into preparing their swine for auction. The Neuenschwander siblings show both pig and sheep at multiple 4-H and FFA events throughout the year and this year is their first time competing against each other at the Jackson County Fair.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

