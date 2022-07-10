ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

'Sign of inclusivity': Eugene leaders remark on new Kalapuya mural

By Kierstin Lindkvist, KVAL.com Staff
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Saturday was the ribbon cutting for the Beyond Toxics' "Willamette Wetlands of the Kalapuya Mural in Westmoreland Park. The mural illustrates a native Kalapuya storyteller speaking about her people,...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

Oregon Country Fair adds spaces for marginalized attendees

The Oregon Country Fair wrapped up its three-day run on Sunday. A new feature of this year’s event was an area that aimed to give marginalized communities a break. The Rainbow Connection and BIPOC Sanctuary offered educational resources for the public and private areas for Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ attendees.
EUGENE, OR
eugenecascadescoast.org

Guide to the Eugene Riverfront Festival

The Eugene Riverfront Festival is the primary celebration hub during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, July 15 - 24, 2022. This inaugural festival is staged on the banks of the Willamette River between Eugene's vibrant Market and University districts. Come here for entertainment, great food, shopping and the ultimate community experience. Watch the track events at Hayward Field live-streamed on a large screen — so you won't miss a moment of the magic!
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Can Local Newspapers be Saved?

Thomas Jefferson said “A democratic society depends on an informed and educated citizenry.” Local newspapers have always been a vital part of informing society, but papers around the country are struggling. Some are closing completely. Some, like The Register Guard, have been bought out by large chains and are cutting service. Good journalism informs the public and can help keep government honest. What is the effect of changes in ownership on good journalism that educates the community?
EUGENE, OR
hereisoregon.com

SLUG Queens ‘rain’ over Eugene

The Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod – SLUG for short – has been crowning Eugene royalty since 1983. But this isn’t a traditional beauty pageant. SLUG Queens make it to the “slimelight” by creating a silly slug persona, a campy costume and performing a...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Eugene, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Government
hh-today.com

Rulers never rest: More work for planners

Albany and seven other urban areas in Oregon are about to be hit with another land use planning rule from, well, from those who make the rules. This “rulemaking” comes from the Department of Land Conservation and Development with the goal of promoting “climate friendly and equitable communities.” It’s in compliance with Governor Brown’s executive order of 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

World-wide tipping barrier affecting local servers

EUGENE, Ore. -- As many visitors from different countries start to make their way to Eugene, some local restaurant workers said they're noticing some visitors aren't tipping. Annie Andros is a server at Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill near the University of Oregon. She said she was shocked to see many visitors not leaving tips.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Blues Legend Salgado Shakes It Up in Oregon Coast's Florence Friday

(Florence, Oregon) – That sometimes raw and gritty voice – but always a powerful one – pairs nicely with that adept yet commanding harmonica. Together they wield pain and joy in a musical weapon, cutting you down the middle, emotionally – as well as raising the hairs on the back of your neck. Behind all that is a legend in the Pacific Northwest, having helped inspire a major cultural phenomenon in the early '80s in the form of The Blues Brothers. Bluesman Curtis Salgado has been strutting the stages of the region since the mid '70s during Eugene's blues heyday, and this Friday, July 15, he settles in for more grooves in the central Oregon coast town of Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalapuya#Mural#The Beyond Toxics
klcc.org

Protect your trees: Emerald Ash Borers have arrived in Oregon

It’s taken 20 years, but the most destructive insect in the country has been found in Oregon: the Emerald Ash Borer. The metallic green beetle first showed up in Detroit, Michigan in 2002, likely in pallet material from Asia. It was found in Oregon last month in Forest Grove, the first West Coast sighting. Emerald Ash Borers kill most ash trees within 10 years of arrival, and they’ve caused billions of dollars of economic damage.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon to introduce new estuary protection plans

Oregon will take new measures to protect estuaries from habitat destruction. Estuaries are habitats where saltwater and freshwater meet. Conservationists are concerned about the damage they receive from human activity and climate change. Officials will use sophisticated mapping to improve estuary conservation statewide. They’ll begin with the Yaquina River in...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

HALF SHELL FEATURES “GREAT UP-AND-COMING ARTIST

Tuesday night Music on the Half Shell will feature an artist that Rolling Stone magazine calls: “One of America’s Great Up-And-Coming Secrets”, Amythyst Kiah:. Going from alternative rock to roots and the old-time music scene, Kiah navigates a unique path with her unforgettable voice. Half Shell concerts...
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
beachconnection.net

The Ghosts Near Waldport / Seal Rock Beneath These Oregon Coast Sands - Video

(Waldport, Oregon) – Two fun but unassuming beach spots near Waldport and Newport are actually even more fascinating than you may think. On the central Oregon coast, along a stretch of highway lined by wind-bent trees, as you pass between Newport and Waldport there's some engaging geologic science lurking beneath those sands. (Above: ghost forest near Seal Rock, Curtis St. You can even see 18 million-year-old bedrock in the background.All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WALDPORT, OR
nbc16.com

Road closures ahead of Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Worlds Athletics Championships kick off in Eugene Friday, but roads are already closing ahead of the events. Traffic slowly moving around parts of Eugene and Springfield with Worlds traffic attendees directing traffic to help you get to and from safely. "It does require a significant amount...
EUGENE, OR
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to the ballot in a growing number of rural counties this November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

New Oregon Coast Program Brings Guides to Yachats' Wild Shoreline: Video

(Yachats, Oregon) – Not unlike those hardy souls who volunteer for the Oregon Coast Whale Week twice a year, helping you spot the great watery beasties during peak migrations, Yachats will now also be the place for volunteers at its dramatic shoreline. What are called ambassadors in this case, these volunteers help you get the most out of your time at this wild 'n woolly place, pointing out the vast array of critters in tidepools as well as etiquette in this fragile biome. They'll be guides, of sorts, which includes filling you in on the colorful history of this little village. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
hh-today.com

New target for reloading center: September

From time to time someone asks about the cause of the delay in completion of the truck-to-train reloading center in Millersburg that was supposed to be open by now. It’s because of a pipeline. Except for a length of track connecting the north end of the center to the...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE BURNS NEARLY ONE-THIRD OF AN ACRE NORTHWEST OF ROSEBURG

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No.2 dealt with a fire northwest of Roseburg that burned nearly one-third of an acre on Monday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope of DFPA said firefighters responded to the grass fire on Lark Lane just after 3:00 p.m....
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Great Dane rescued from hot car a good reminder to be careful with pets

EUGENE, Ore. -- The 4-year-old Great Dane locked inside a hot car Friday is recovering. According to Eugene Police, veterinarians say Hercules will likely not suffer any long-term effects. The dog has been taken to Greenhill Humane Society until the case is resolved. EPD urges people not to leave animals...
EUGENE, OR
idesignarch.com

Modern Designer Custom Tiny House Travel Trailer

Perfect as a vacation home, this elegant tiny house designed by TruForm Tiny based in Eugene, Oregon is the epitome of living beautifully in a tiny home. The custom built tiny home has two fixed skylights over the main loft, and a lofted master bedroom is accessed by a custom wood and steel open shelving staircase.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy