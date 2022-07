YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For 36 years, the side and back of the RICA building on South Champion Street in downtown Youngstown have been painted with a mural, outlined with window coverings and columns reminiscent of the Renaissance. But, former owner Richard Mills sold the building to Tim Huber, who, along with local muralist Pat McGlone, decided it was time for a change.

