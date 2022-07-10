ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 drivers slam abusive behavior of some fans at Austrian GP

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnyYg_0garC6aD00
Austria F1 GP Auto Racing Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Sprint Race qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (Matthias Schrader)

SPIELBERG, Austria — (AP) — Formula One drivers were quick to condemn the behavior of some abusive fans at the Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 said prior to Sunday’s race that it had received reports from fans who had been verbally abused, without giving further details.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was upset when he heard about what had taken place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

“It just highlights that it’s still an issue all over, it comes down to education and, of course, ignorance," Hamilton said. "People should come, should feel safe, should feel included and should be able to follow whoever it is you want to follow. (It) shouldn’t matter (about) your gender, your sexuality, the color of your skin. It should just be everyone here to have a good time.”

Earlier Sunday, F1 issued a statement.

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.”

The Red Bull Ring was sold out with more than 300,000 fans attending over three days.

“These things shouldn't happen. I read a few things, a few shocking things, so that's clearly not OK,” said defending world champion Max Verstappen, who drives for the Red Bull team. “I think there should be a general understanding that these shouldn't happen.”

Verstappen urged better security — and less drinking.

“One thing can be improved with security around places, keep people more in check,” he said. “Sometimes when you drink alcohol you can do stupid things. I don't say this as an excuse, but these things can be regulated. There's a certain amount of alcohol maybe.”

Race winner Charles Leclerc of Ferrari said people have a duty to be vigilant toward others.

“I believe that as a community, people who are witnessing any type of harassment should act and do something,” he said. “If we manage to find these people we need to take hard action, they shouldn't be allowed to be anywhere close to our sport.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also shocked.

“We are shocked to hear that there have been some incidents of abusive behavior in the grandstands and the fan parks," he said. "This is completely unacceptable and we hope that security and the authorities deal with this swiftly as there is no place for it in racing or society.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Spielberg
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian#Red Bull#The Red Bull Ring
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
118K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy