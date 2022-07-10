Oxford police rescue man in vehicle from standing water

Oxford Police pull a man from his vehicle after his car sank in standing water Saturday evening. Courtesy Photo

An Oxford man required rescue Saturday evening after he drove through standing water that was deeper than he expected and his vehicle was swept away.

Scotty Warren, 33, of Oxford, told The Star via text correspondence he was on the back roads near Big Time Entertainment and Wendy’s in Oxford, when he drove through a pool of standing water.

“It didn’t seem high at first. Once I began to turn, it got deeper and deeper. I tried to put the van in reverse and it wasn’t going anywhere,” Warren said. “The current just carried me on out to where the vehicle finally landed.”

Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said Warren had driven into a ditch that he couldn’t see.

“Never drive through water-covered roads or around police barricades,” Partridge said.

The minivan began to fill with water, and Warren was unable to open the door, he said.

“As it was filling I was on the phone with 911, panicking and scared,” Warren said. “I can’t swim.”

A window was open for Warren to escape through with the help of Oxford first responders. In addition, several Wendy’s employees exited their building to come to Warren’s aid, and Oxford police, fire department and EMS responded to the scene as well.

Though the damage to Warren’s vehicle remains unknown, Warren escaped the incident unhurt, and was grateful for it.

"I thank all the first responders and Wendy's employees for their help," he texted.