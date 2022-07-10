ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Oxford police rescue man in vehicle from standing water

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlTuc_0garC4ol00
Oxford Police pull a man from his vehicle after his car sank in standing water Saturday evening. Courtesy Photo

An Oxford man required rescue Saturday evening after he drove through standing water that was deeper than he expected and his vehicle was swept away.

Scotty Warren, 33, of Oxford, told The Star via text correspondence he was on the back roads near Big Time Entertainment and Wendy’s in Oxford, when he drove through a pool of standing water.

“It didn’t seem high at first. Once I began to turn, it got deeper and deeper. I tried to put the van in reverse and it wasn’t going anywhere,” Warren said. “The current just carried me on out to where the vehicle finally landed.”

Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said Warren had driven into a ditch that he couldn’t see.

“Never drive through water-covered roads or around police barricades,” Partridge said.

The minivan began to fill with water, and Warren was unable to open the door, he said.

“As it was filling I was on the phone with 911, panicking and scared,” Warren said. “I can’t swim.”

A window was open for Warren to escape through with the help of Oxford first responders. In addition, several Wendy’s employees exited their building to come to Warren’s aid, and Oxford police, fire department and EMS responded to the scene as well.

Though the damage to Warren’s vehicle remains unknown, Warren escaped the incident unhurt, and was grateful for it.

"I thank all the first responders and Wendy's employees for their help," he texted.

Comments / 2

Related
wbrc.com

Ala. Conservation Enforcement Officer dies in off-duty accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland died on July 12, 2022, in an off-duty accident, according to officials with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. Officer Gilliland was a 19-year veteran of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, Law Enforcement Section. Michael M....
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

One killed in Gadsden motorcycle wreck

One person was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Gadsden on July 11, 2022. According to a release from the Gadsden Police Department, the wreck happened at approximately 1:40 P.M. in the 1500 block of Noccalula Road. The investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed...
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Oxford, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Accidents
CBS 42

Missing Talladega County woman found safe

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Barbara West has been safely located and family has been notified. ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman. Barbara West was last seen leaving her residence Tuesday at 12 p.m. She was driving a gold Chevrolet Equinox SUV […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in Trussville bank robbery

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is accused of robbing a bank in Trussville on Friday, July 8, 2022, according to the Trussville Police Department. Officers said on Friday July 8, 2022, at approximately 3:36 p.m. the PNC Bank located at 3501 Roosevelt Boulevard was robbed. The suspect demanded money and implied that he had a gun but never showed it during the robbery, according to investigators.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Make Arrest of Suspect Accused of Breaking into Vehicles

Jacksonville, AL – Per Chief Marcus Wood, there was a heavy presence of Law Enforcement Officers around the area of Mountain Street and Church Ave on Tuesday, July 12th. Officers were attempting to locate a subject that was suspected of breaking in vehicles in that area. After chasing the suspect through multiple neighborhoods the suspect was arrested and charged with multiple charges. The Chief noted via the police facebook page that there is no threat to the safety of the citizens in that area.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standing Water#Police Rescue#Through Water#Accident#Big Time Entertainment#Ems
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham apartment complex fire

Birmingham Fire and Rescue battled a fire at an apartment complex Monday morning. The apartment complex is at 10th Avenue and 12th Street North. According to the Birmingham Fire Department, everyone was able to safely get out of the building.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

East Alabama crash victim dies from July 7 injuries

GADSDEN — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:12 p.m. Thursday, July 7, has claimed the life of a Dawson man. Billy W. Mitchell, 82, was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus that he was driving was struck by a 2014 Step Van cement mixer truck driven by Derek K. Smith, 23, of Guntersville. Mitchell and Smith were both transported to Atrium Floyd Hospital in Rome, Ga. for treatment, where on Monday, July, 11, Mitchell succumbed to his injuries.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

July 12, 2020 Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Gun Arrest

Anniston, AL – Per a release from the Anniston Police Department while working Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) yesterday, Officer Chaffin conducted a traffic stop in the area of AL Hwy 202 for a minor traffic violation. Consent to search the vehicle was gained from the driver. While searching the vehicle, Officer Chaffin located 19 grams of Methamphetamine, a handgun, and various drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. Due to the proactive patrolling by Officer Chaffin dangerous drugs were taken off the streets.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Arrests Made After Calhoun County Animal Shelter Investigation

Calhoun County, AL – A letter dated June 16, 2022, was sent to the Calhoun County Commissioners outlining allegations of possible serious animal abuse which led to the resignation of the Director, Chris Westmoreland, and animal control officer, Alicia Woods [see original article]. When the District Attorney’s Office learned about the allegations, they initiated an […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Child accidentally shot by sibling in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old child was shot in the arm by one of their siblings Monday afternoon. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 30th Street in Ensley just before 2:30 p.m. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
115
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy