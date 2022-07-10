Three charged with auto theft

A Calhoun County man faces explosives, drug and traffic charges following a Saturday night incident in Hardin. At 10:02 p.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Park Street near Main Street in Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation the driver, Johnathan E. Myers, 35, of Hardin, was arrested on four charges: disobeying a traffic control device; driving while license suspended; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Myers was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail. On Sunday the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office followed and executed a court-authorized search warrant at Myers' residence. Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, officials discovered items used to manufacture an explosive or incendiary device, methamphetamine and controlled substances.

