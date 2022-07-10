ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Three charged with auto theft

By Scott Cousins
 3 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE – Three people were charged with auto theft Friday in two separate incidents by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Elisha M. Pinkston, 42, and Orlando D. Taylor, 39, both of St. Louis, were each charged July 8 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, both Class 2 felonies. In addition,...

