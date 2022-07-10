Christian Koloko Has Been Turning Heads With His Development Since His Early Days at the 2017 Basketball Without Borders Camp

It's been Christian Koloko's rare developmental path since his early days at Basketball Without Borders that set him apart for the Toronto Raptors

There was nothing particularly remarkable about Christian Koloko the first time the Toronto Raptors set eyes on him a half decade ago at the 2017 Basketball Without Borders event in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Yes, he had the physical traits to be something special, a long sinewy frame with arms that seemed to go one for days, but the 7-foot-1 Cameroonian was a long way away from being a true NBA prospect.

“Still really raw as a player,” said Chris Ebersole, the NBA’s Head of Elite Basketball, reflecting on the first time he saw Koloko at that 2017 Basketball Without Borders event. “But he had sort of an effort level and also a hunger to learn and soak up as much as possible.”

For the Raptors, it was that work ethic that set Koloko apart. They kept tabs on the Douala native and as each year passed, his developmental trajectory became increasingly remarkable. He was no longer just a physically gifted player. Within a year’s time, at the 2018 Basketball Without Borders event, he was turning heads and by the time the 2022 NBA Draft rolled around, Toronto had seen enough.

“To see where he’s come not that far later at 22; to me, it’s just the hard work, the commitment, the want and ability to grow,” said Raptors general manager Bobby Webster following Toronto’s decision to make Koloko the No. 33 pick at last month’s NBA Draft. “Really the sky is the limit.”

Koloko is by no means a finished product. In his first Summer League game Saturday afternoon he showed just about what you’d expect from a seven-footer still in his basketball infancy. He blocked a trio of shots and deterred a handful more, using his length to frustrate the Philadelphia 76ers in the paint. He did, however, pick up six fouls and would have fouled out had it not been a glorified scrimmage outing.

The technique will come with time. It was his first professional game against players he barely knew and by all accounts, Raptors Summer League coach Trevor Gleeson was happy with how Koloko played.

For now, the Raptors want to throw as much at Koloko as possible as quickly as possible. They know, as Ebersole said, Koloko's developmental curve is unlike most others. He lacks a refined touch around the rim and polish defensively, but there was hardly any of that when Koloko first began transitioning away from soccer and onto the basketball court at 17 years old.

“I think that’s been the coolest thing to watch,” Ebersole said. “To see just his growth even over those months (between the 2017 and 2018 Basketball Without Borders camps) … We knew, OK, this kid is on a really steep part of his development curve.”

For a moment Saturday, Koloko showed a skill that Toronto is hoping will become a regular part of his defensive arsenal. While the Raptors primarily used Koloko as a traditional big, dropping back in coverage to defend the 76ers’ pick-and-roll attack, occasionally Gleeson asked his rookie big to step up and switch onto the perimeter.

It didn’t happen often, but for a moment it showed a glimpse into what the future of Koloko could be.

“He’s got an ability to guard multiple positions,” Ebersole said. “He can protect the rim, but also survive and hold his own if he gets switched out on onto a perimeter player because he's got lateral quickness and agility. … I think that really bodes well for him.”

It’s going to take time for Koloko to put it all together. He’ll get plenty of time in the G League this season, gaining experience at rapid speed. Eventually though, if his next few years are anything like his past few, Koloko has shown he’s well on his way to being an NBA contributor for many years to come.

