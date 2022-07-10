ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Christian Koloko Has Been Turning Heads With His Development Since His Early Days at the 2017 Basketball Without Borders Camp

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkqKJ_0garBxsK00

It's been Christian Koloko's rare developmental path since his early days at Basketball Without Borders that set him apart for the Toronto Raptors

There was nothing particularly remarkable about Christian Koloko the first time the Toronto Raptors set eyes on him a half decade ago at the 2017 Basketball Without Borders event in Johannesburg, South Africa.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Yes, he had the physical traits to be something special, a long sinewy frame with arms that seemed to go one for days, but the 7-foot-1 Cameroonian was a long way away from being a true NBA prospect.

“Still really raw as a player,” said Chris Ebersole, the NBA’s Head of Elite Basketball, reflecting on the first time he saw Koloko at that 2017 Basketball Without Borders event. “But he had sort of an effort level and also a hunger to learn and soak up as much as possible.”

For the Raptors, it was that work ethic that set Koloko apart. They kept tabs on the Douala native and as each year passed, his developmental trajectory became increasingly remarkable. He was no longer just a physically gifted player. Within a year’s time, at the 2018 Basketball Without Borders event, he was turning heads and by the time the 2022 NBA Draft rolled around, Toronto had seen enough.

“To see where he’s come not that far later at 22; to me, it’s just the hard work, the commitment, the want and ability to grow,” said Raptors general manager Bobby Webster following Toronto’s decision to make Koloko the No. 33 pick at last month’s NBA Draft. “Really the sky is the limit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GQ0V_0garBxsK00
Christian Koloko at the 2017 Basketball Without Borders event in Johannesburg, South Africa

NBA Academy

Koloko is by no means a finished product. In his first Summer League game Saturday afternoon he showed just about what you’d expect from a seven-footer still in his basketball infancy. He blocked a trio of shots and deterred a handful more, using his length to frustrate the Philadelphia 76ers in the paint. He did, however, pick up six fouls and would have fouled out had it not been a glorified scrimmage outing.

The technique will come with time. It was his first professional game against players he barely knew and by all accounts, Raptors Summer League coach Trevor Gleeson was happy with how Koloko played.

For now, the Raptors want to throw as much at Koloko as possible as quickly as possible. They know, as Ebersole said, Koloko's developmental curve is unlike most others. He lacks a refined touch around the rim and polish defensively, but there was hardly any of that when Koloko first began transitioning away from soccer and onto the basketball court at 17 years old.

“I think that’s been the coolest thing to watch,” Ebersole said. “To see just his growth even over those months (between the 2017 and 2018 Basketball Without Borders camps) … We knew, OK, this kid is on a really steep part of his development curve.”

For a moment Saturday, Koloko showed a skill that Toronto is hoping will become a regular part of his defensive arsenal. While the Raptors primarily used Koloko as a traditional big, dropping back in coverage to defend the 76ers’ pick-and-roll attack, occasionally Gleeson asked his rookie big to step up and switch onto the perimeter.

It didn’t happen often, but for a moment it showed a glimpse into what the future of Koloko could be.

“He’s got an ability to guard multiple positions,” Ebersole said. “He can protect the rim, but also survive and hold his own if he gets switched out on onto a perimeter player because he's got lateral quickness and agility. … I think that really bodes well for him.”

It’s going to take time for Koloko to put it all together. He’ll get plenty of time in the G League this season, gaining experience at rapid speed. Eventually though, if his next few years are anything like his past few, Koloko has shown he’s well on his way to being an NBA contributor for many years to come.

Further Reading

Christian Koloko flashes defensive promise, Dalano Banton makes progress, & Raptors find success in Summer League opener

Nick Nurse says Raptors will have 'a lot of eyeballs' on Jeff Dowtin at Summer League

Chris Boucher learned the secret of NBA success and it's finally paying dividends

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Video Shows Shareef O’Neal Throwing It Down Like His Dad

The Los Angeles Lakers were not able to eek out a win against the Charlotte Hornets during Sunday night’s Summer League game. They went into double overtime and were taken down 89-86, which was a painful loss because the team was playing quite well until the very end. Throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Five-star prep wants to visit rival bluebloods

Duke basketball mascot (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Now that Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson ranks No. 1 in the 2024 class, at least in the eyes of the On3 scouts, there's no doubt he could go pretty much anywhere he wants after high school. For now, though, the prime Duke basketball target is looking at schools he'd like to visit soon.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Gleeson
247Sports

Oscar Tshiebwe: 'My game is not changing'

Reigning unanimous national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe raised some eyebrows earlier this week when he said he plans on shooting some three-pointers this season and a highlight clip from a recent Kentucky practice showed him doing just that. "Yes, absolutely yes. I'm working on it," Tshiebwe said Tuesday....
BASKETBALL
AllRaptors

Christian Koloko Drains 1st Professional 3-Pointer But Still Has a 'Fair Bit of Work to Do' Offensively, Raptors Say

Just 66 minutes into Christian Koloko's professional NBA career, the Toronto Raptors center accomplished a feat he'd never managed to do in his entire collegiate tenure. With Chicago Bulls center Makur Maker sagging off of him midway through the third quarter Tuesday evening, Koloko caught a pass from Armoni Brooks, straightened up toward the hoop, and drained his first recorded three-pointer in at least three years. The shot — a 26-foot jumper — sailed like a dart through the net as if attempted by a veteran marksman.
NBA
The Ringer

Chet Holmgren and Kenneth Lofton Jr. Aren’t As Different As They Seem

The novelty of the matchup draws you in: Kenneth Lofton Jr., a 6-foot-7, 275-pound bowling ball out of Louisiana Tech and Chet Holmgren, a rail-thin 7-footer with a 7-foot-6 wingspan from Gonzaga—physical anomalies on opposite ends of the NBA ecosystem, facing each other at NBA summer league. The same...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court#Cameroonian
AllRaptors

Success at Summer League Will Come From Limiting the Lows for Dalano Banton

When Dalano Banton is in a groove, the Toronto Raptors elongated point guard looks like he can hang with just about everyone down at Las Vegas Summer League. In the third quarter of Toronto's Summer League opener this past weekend, for example, Banton was the difference for the Raptors. He flipped the script for Toronto with 14 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the third frame, turning a three-point Raptors deficit heading into the half into a blowout victory for Toronto.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

ESPN-on-ESPN Crime: Colleagues Take Anonymous Shots at Adam Schefter

1. Adam Schefter is the subject of a big feature story in Tuesday's Washington Post. The profile takes you inside the world of ESPN's top NFL newsbreaker and gets his take on several recent misfires, including controversial tweets about Dalvin Cook and Deshaun Watson and sending a story about then Washington president Bruce Allen to Allen for changes and referring to him as "Mr. Editor."
NFL
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
624
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

 https://www.si.com/nba/raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy