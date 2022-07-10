Man Fatally Wounded at South Los Angeles House Party

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man, approximately 25 years old, was fatally wounded while attending a house party Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Detectives believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The victim was shot at about 2:30 a.m. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.