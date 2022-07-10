ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Fatally Wounded at South Los Angeles House Party

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man, approximately 25 years old, was fatally wounded while attending a house party Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Detectives believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The victim was shot at about 2:30 a.m. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

CBS LA

$50k reward offered for information on fatal stabbing of man walking home from work in Harvard Park

Authorities are offering a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Harvard Park in January. The $50k reward comes as Los Angeles Police Department officers released photos of the suspect involved in the incident back on January 3, as Ignacio Lorenzo-Silva, 43, made his way home from work. As he left a convenience store in the area and approached the bus stop at around 4:45 p.m., a man ran up behind him, fatally stabbing Lorenzo-Silva in the neck. He died at the scene. During a press conference on Wednesday, police said that the attack was completely unprovoked. "This was really a random attack," said LAPD Captain Adrian Gonzalez. "It was really unfortunate. This was our first homicide of the year and it's a shocking event."Officers asked anyone with information, or who may recognize the suspect to contact them immediately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Man Killed In Shooting Crash | Los Angeles

07.08.2022 | 7:53 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident While enroute the units were notified that it was a shooting. Officers arrived to find a male victim down in a car suffering from a unknown number of gunshot wound. LAFD paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim may have been shot around Cental and 82nd, he drove west on 82nd till he collapsed and crashed into parked vehicles. Police are looking for two males in ski mask last seen fleeing on Central. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
