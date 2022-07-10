ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Scouting Source: Local TE Sparks Patriots Interest

By Ethan Hurwitz
 3 days ago
FOXBORO – Although the University of Rhode Island is just an hour away, the New England Patriots rarely dip into the local prospect pool.

While they did select wide receiver Chy Davidson in the NFL's Supplemental Draft back in 1981, the team has been missing out on a few top players in their own backyard.

That may change in 2023.

A source tells Patriots Country that New England has expressed interest in and begun scouting URI tight end Caleb Warren as a potential draft choice or free agent next offseason.

Warren, a Florida native, was named to the CAA Football First Team All-Conference last season after nabbing 23 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns.

The tight end is not just on the Patriots’ radar however. He has also gotten interest from other teams around the NFL.

In classic New England fashion, Warren played special teams and even defense during his time as a Ram and could bring more versatility to a team in the future.

The Patriots seem to always replenish their tight end depth, signing both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith a year after drafting Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. The team also claimed Matt Sokol off of waivers earlier this offseason.

After a season where Henry scored a career high in touchdowns (nine), both Asiasi and Keene are on the chopping block heading into 2022. If the back end of the tight end room cannot produce, the team might spend a draft pick on Warren.

The team is getting prepared for the upcoming season, but the scouting department in Foxboro seemingly never sleeps.

