Report: Bernardo Silva Has Not Asked To Leave Manchester City Amid Interest From Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett
 3 days ago

Bernardo Silva has reportedly not asked to leave Manchester City this summer, despite rumors suggesting he is anchoring for a move away. Barcelona are heavily interested, with Xavi picturing Bernardo as the perfect player for his midfield.

Pep Guardiola has publicly stated he expects Silva to be at the club next season, and the club themselves have mirrored that stance.

Bernardo Silva celebrates for Manchester City

According to Lu Martin , Bernardo Silva has not asked, or even hinted at the possibility of leaving the club this summer. There is an £80m price tag on the player should Barcelona come knocking, but there doesn't seem to be a willingness from the player to leave England in the first place.

Barcelona were planning on attempting to sign Silva after the Frenkie De Jong sale, but that has been held up due to Barcelona owing the player almost £14million in wages.

We reported here on City Transfer Room last month that our source revealed Bernardo was set to stay at City next season, and the reports in the media ever since that day have backed up that claim.

Manchester City will need Bernardo Silva next season after losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Will Bernardo stay?

City Transfer Room

After Chelsea Confirm Raheem Sterling’s Transfer, Where Are the Rest of Manchester City's Centurions Now?

With Raheem Sterling's move to Chelsea confirmed, Vayam Lahoti of the Daily Star has asked the question regarding Pep Guardiola's record-breaking season with Manchester City. The 2017/18 season was one to remember for the current Premier League champions, sealing the 100 points with a Gabriel Jesus goal four minutes into added on time, also confirming the first Premier League title for Guardiola.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake. The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
