ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Giada De Laurentiis’ Best Recipes For When ‘You Don’t Want to Spend a Lot of Time Over the Stove’

By Lou Haviland
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

It may be too hot to cook, but Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis proves it doesn’t mean dinner isn’t possible.

Here are three quick and delicious hot-weather dishes from the celebrity chef.

Giada De Laurentiis | Bennett Raglin/WireImage

The chef knows the dog days of summer call for easy recipes that get you out of the kitchen quickly

No one wants to fire up the oven when it’s a scorcher outside. Culinary personality Giada De Laurentiis writes in her cookbook Everyday Italian , where you’ll find the recipes featured here, that a simple recipe is best on warmer evenings.

“Sometimes you want slow-roasted, sweet, caramelized root vegetables,” she says. “But sometimes you want your veggies bright and crisp, tasting as much as possible like freshness itself. For me this is especially so in the summer; when ripe produce is at its peak, you don’t want to spend a lot of time over the stove, and you’re looking for a vibrant plate. These are the recipes for those times.”

De Laurentiis’ Peas and Prosciutto

This light meal from the Italian chef features deliciously salty prosciutto: “I consider it a genius way to liven up the plate. And this is the easiest side dish you will ever make. I like to add this to my scrambled eggs for breakfast.”

Her recipe also calls for chopped shallots, minced fresh garlic, frozen peas, thinly sliced prosciutto, and chopped fresh parsley. All the ingredients are heated in a large skillet and it’s done in about five minutes.

It’s a quick supper, as one reviewer noted on Food Network’s site , where you’ll find the recipe: “This recipe was inexpensive, super easy, and absolutely delicious. While it may have been intended as a side dish, my husband and I thoroughly enjoyed it as a main dish. Thank you!”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2ptgHgl60T4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The chef’s Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta recipe

De Laurentiis’s simple recipe is done quickly with just a few ingredients: coarsely chopped pancetta, minced garlic, and reduced-sodium chicken broth – and, of course, Brussels sprouts.

Many home cooks noted on Food Network’s site that the Simply Giada host’s dish made Brussels sprouts lovers out of them: “This was so easy to make. My husband and daughter loved it and ask me to fix it all the time. If your family isn’t crazy with Brussels sprouts fix this recipe they will be.”

The Brussels sprouts, De Laurentiis notes, “can be prepared up to … 8 hours ahead. Dry thoroughly and refrigerate in a resealable plastic bag.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNBkKS-5n38?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

De Laurentiis’ Everyday Caponata can be served with toasted bread

This eggplant-based dish , the chef notes in her cookbook, “is one of the great Sicilian vegetable dishes, often eaten as a relish alongside pork roast or fish. … It can be eaten hot, cold, or at room temperature, making it the ultimate vegetable dish for a casual party.”

In addition to eggplant, De Laurentiis’ recipe also includes celery, onion, red bell pepper, canned diced tomatoes, raisins, dried oregano leaves, red wine vinegar, sugar, and capers.

RELATED: 3 of Giada De Laurentiis’ Best Pesto Recipes

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Easy Hack That Will Give You Bigger, Fluffier Pound Cake

Elvis Presley loved food. Of course, who doesn't, right? But Elvis was a bit of a foodie who had a propensity for comfort foods from the South. According to The New York Times, The King was a fan of banana, bacon, and peanut butter sandwiches, black-eyed peas and ham, chicken fried steak, fried dill pickles, and gelatin made with Shasta soda pop. The iconic musician also liked pound cake, but it wasn't just any pound cake that the "I Can't Help Falling in Love" rock star craved. He liked his pound cake fluffy, golden, and delicious. In fact, Road Food reports that the recipe for Elvis' favorite pound cake was extremely popular among fans.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giada De Laurentiis
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Guy Fieri of Food Network Opens Restaurant in Town

Grab a bite at Guy's new restaurantAlex Haney/Unsplash. There are a number of fun cook personalities on television these days. One, however, might be better known for his look, and for eating at other restaurants than for preparing his own food. And now, the personality is launching his latest restaurant right in the heart of Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Red Wine Vinegar#Food Network#Food Drink#Italian
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Coffee—It Makes Losing Weight So Much Harder!

If, like many people, you rely on a caffeine boost from a cup of joe to get you through your mornings, you likely have some preferences for how you take your coffee. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to lose weight, your go-to ingredients could be holding you back. In fact, there’s one popular option that health experts say you should avoid at all costs if you want to slim down.
WEIGHT LOSS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A closer look at Subway’s new menu

Subway has changed the way customers order their sandwiches, from a build-your-own model to a menu of 12 chef-created subs. Patrons can still customize a sandwich to their specs, but the new Subway Series selection eliminates decision paralysis and speeds execution. Most of all, the builds—developed by Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation Paul Fabre—layer premium ingredients and flavors that complement each other for a better eating experience.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

139K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy