Premier League

Report: Manchester City Target Chelsea Transfer Favourite Jules Kounde

By Melissa Edwards
 3 days ago

Pep Guardiola has revived his interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Nathan Ake.

The Blues have yet to approach Man City with an official offer for the Dutch international but have already agreed personal terms with the centre back.

Kounde during Sevilla's match versus Atletico Madrid.  IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kounde has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a long time now, having agreed a personal contract before the window opened, but conversations between the clubs have seemed to stall in recent weeks.

Contrastingly, as talks with Ake progress, Guardiola has been forced to find the perfect man to replace him, and quickly, so they have time to settle in before another undoubtedly unforgiving title race ensues next season.

A report from Mundo Deportivo, has explained that his sights have returned to the Sevilla defender, after a previous bid of €55m had been rejected by the La Liga side back in 2019.

The centre back warming up for France.  IMAGO / NurPhoto

Whether it's all a ploy to force Todd Boehly's hand, or if there is a real pursuit for the French international coming from the Etihad, Chelsea will need to start making real progress if they want to secure their top defensive signings this summer.

Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Defender Ian Maatsen Set To Join Burnley On Loan

As the season approaches, Chelsea are keen to sort the immediate futures of their many talented youngsters, with one reportedly set to join a Championship side. With an academy like Cobham, Chelsea are known for first-team players coming from their academy regularly. With this comes the need to loan them out to gain experience and, according to recent reports, defender Ian Maatsen is set to join Burnley on loan.
Opinion: With Raheem Sterling Joining, Can Chelsea break into Manchester City and Liverpool's Top Two Spots?

The England International forward is certainly a step in the right direction, but what can do the Blues bridge the gap next season?. In short, no. The side are so comfortably in third that they could sit in stagnation all summer and finish there. Signing players is important because stagnation isn’t good enough for a team like Chelsea. Nor is third place.
Report: Blues Boss Thomas Tuchel Would Preferably Take Napoli Centre Back Kalidou Koulibaly Over Defender Jules Kounde

After the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea looks to sign two centre-backs minimum this summer to rebuild their limited defense. According to Nathan Gissing, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel would rather take the more experienced Serie A defender Kalidou Koulibaly over the 23-year-old Jules Kounde from Sevilla. As...
