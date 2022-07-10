Gwyneth Paltrow Has Dated More Hollywood Hunks Than Just Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow famously dated both Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck back in the 1990s. But the Goop founder has way more Hollywood hunks in her dating history. Here’s a look at the men that Paltrow has either been linked to, dated, or married.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck in 1998 | Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow was once linked to ‘Felicity’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Scott Speedman

During her nearly three-decade career in Hollywood, Paltrow has been linked to a few famous faces. But these were mostly just rumors. In 1999, she was briefly linked to Felicity star Scott Speedman — who currently plays Dr. Nick Marsh on Grey’s Anatomy .

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/djyj7CAb7Yg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

There was also a rumor that swirled in the 90s claiming Paltrow was romantically involved with Mark Wahlberg. Other Hollywood hunks that she was rumored to be involved with in the early 2000s included Canadian singer Bryan Adams and British actor James Purefoy.

The Oscar winner has dated several famous faces

The earliest Hollywood boyfriend of Paltrow’s that we know of is House and Dead Poets Society star Robert Sean Leonard. They dated for one year in the early 90s. Her next relationship began in 1993 with actor, singer, and model Donovan Leitch Jr.. But that ended when Paltrow met Brad Pitt on the set of 1995’s Se7en .

Paltrow’s relationship with Pitt was extremely public and got serious quickly. Pitt proposed in 1996, and called her his “angel” and “the love of my life” during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. But just seven months after getting engaged, the couple called things off.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gy_UfJfODoY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

“I definitely fell in love with him. He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt!,” Paltrow told Howard Stern on his Sirius/XM show in 2015. “My father was devastated [when we split]. I was such a kid; I was 22 when we met. It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old . . . I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”

Paltrow’s next relationship was also extremely public — her romance with Ben Affleck . They dated off and on between 1998 and 2000, and they played on-screen love interests twice. First in 1997’s Shakespeare in Love , then again in 2000’s Bounce .

In 2001, Paltrow dated her The Royal Tenenbaums co-star Luke Wilson after they met on set. They were together for one year.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been married twice

In 2002, Paltrow met her first husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin , backstage at one of his concerts. They immediately started dating, and married just one year later. In 2004, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Apple. In 2006, their son Moses arrived.

After 10 years of marriage, Paltrow and Martin announced their “conscious uncoupling” and got a divorce. However, they have remained close and continue to amicably co-parent their children.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wXIoY_cL8kU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

In September 2018, Paltrow married Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk four years after they met on set when she guest-starred as substitute teacher Holly Holliday. They went public with their romance in 2015 after her divorce from Martin was final. They announced their engagement in November 2017.

RELATED: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito Home That Includes a $62,000 Hammock