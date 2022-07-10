Amber Heard is known for being a high-profile Hollywood actor. For example, she plays Mera in the DC Extended Universe and appeared in movies such as 2018’s Justice League and Aquaman (2018). Recently, Heard also gained attention for her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp . In addition, the actor is famous for her looks. And according to a scientific ratio, Amber Heard is one of the most beautiful people.

Amber Heard used to participate in beauty pageants

Heard has been recognized for her attractive face since she was a child. She used to participate in beauty pageants. However, coming from a family without a lot of money, she had to raise the funds to enter the contests.

But Heard no longer condones beauty pageants. She told Glamour in 2018 that she finds them “weird” and “can’t support the objectification.”

Amber Heard is the most beautiful actor, according to science

Heard is among the world’s most beautiful celebrities , based on a study conducted by Dr. Julian De Silva of the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London. De Silva analyzed stars’ faces based on the golden ratio , an algorithm believed to be behind aesthetically pleasing proportions.

“The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature, and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world’s most beautiful faces,” De Silva said in the study (via Us Weekly ).

He added, “The Phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret for beauty, but now with computer mapping, we can calculate how it applies to real women.”

When De Silva mapped some stars’ faces in 2016, Heard was a forerunner in beauty. The study noted that her “eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and facial shape were measured, and 12 key marker points were analyzed and found to be 91.85% of the Greek ratio of Phi, which is 1.618.”

Other celebrities with scientifically beautiful faces

In the same 2016 study, Kim Kardashian came in second place with a 91.39% match on the golden ratio of beauty. Meanwhile, Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski placed third and fourth, with 91.06% and 90.8%. Kardashian’s half-sister Kendall Jenner placed fifth with 90.18%.

According to the Daily Mail in 2018, De Silva also analyzed the faces of famous royals. Meghan Markle came out on top. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly scored 87.4%, while her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, scored a close 86.8%.

Additionally, in the past few years, De Silva also found Robert Pattinson (92.15%) and George Clooney (91.86%) among the most handsome actors . Women such as Bella Hadid (94.35%) and Beyoncé (92.44%) are other celebrities who have ranked highly in recent years.

