Christian Ramirez at the double as Aberdeen see off Peterhead

Kenny Shiels insists Northern Ireland are “making massive progress”, despite a 2-0 defeat to Austria effectively ending their hopes of reaching the Euro 2022 knockout stages.The competition’s lowest-ranked nation struggled to create in Southampton but remained in the contest until two minutes from time when substitute Katharina Naschenweng added to Katharina Schiechtl’s first-half opener.Manager Shiels, whose side were thumped 4-1 by Norway in their opening Group A fixture, was able to take comfort from Monday evening’s performance at a sweltering St Mary’s.“It was good at times, at times it wasn’t so good, but there were periods of the game where...
