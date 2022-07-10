Christian Ramirez at the double as Aberdeen see off Peterhead

England created their own slice of history as a Beth Mead hat-trick helped them to a stunning 8-0 victory against Norway in their second group game of Euro 2022. No side had ever scored eight goals in a single Euros match in both the men's and women's competition, until the Lionesses ran riot at the Amex Stadium. The victory also sees them through to the quarter-finals as Group A winners, with their head-to-head record meaning they cannot be beaten to the top spot.

