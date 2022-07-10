Kanye West Returns to Stage to Deliver ‘Eazy’ at the Game’s L.A. Show

Kanye West returned to the stage for the first time in nearly five months to deliver his verse from “Eazy” during the the Game’s concert Friday night. The performance marked the first time the rappers’ collaborative single had been played live.

The perpetually ski-masked Ye initially simply appeared onstage during the Game’s performance, but after West’s prerecorded vocals first played over the speakers, he grabbed a mic to rap along with the verse.

The Game later told the audience that West’s performance was impromptu. “He told me how he was coming, he told me he was gonna be three minutes late – he said he might show up in the middle of the verse cause he got shit to do,” the Game said, praising West. “I love you for always being there for me, man. You my motherfuckin’ brother – he know it, I tell him in front of y’all.”

West’s cameo was his first time back onstage since his Donda 2 playback show in Miami in Feb., as well as his first performance since canceling on Coachella in April. While the rapper has kept a largely low profile in the aftermath of his acrimonious divorce from Kim Kardashian and his very online spat with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, West has been back in the spotlight recently, first being on-hand for Diddy’s BET Awards honor and then contributing a new verse to Cardi B’s new single “Hot Shit.”

Ye is also currently scheduled to headline Rolling Loud’s Miami festival on Friday, July 22.