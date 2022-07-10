ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Police arrest man in northwest Arkansas concert shooting

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas police have arrested a man on an attempted capital murder charge in a shooting that caused mass flight from a concert in the state’s northwest.

Officers arrived at Parsons Stadium in Springdale soon before 11 p.m. Saturday to find a crowd fleeing and a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound in the “upper torso,” city police said in a statement. Capt. Jeff Taylor told The Associated Press he did not know who was performing or whether anyone else was injured in the evacuation.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a local hospital where witnesses told investigators that the suspected gunman was Erik Navareyes, according to the statement.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers found Navareyes at a hospital in the neighboring community of Rogers. Police said hospital staff told them the 21-year-old had sough treatment there, saying he was in a fight and shot someone.

Police arrested Navareyes and took him to the Washington County jail. He was not listed in jail records Sunday afternoon and Taylor told The Associated Press he did not know whether the man has a lawyer.

Taylor said the gunshot victim survived but that he could not provide additional information on his health.

