New York City, NY

Bratton warns NYPD will suffer ‘crisis’ shortage of ranks for next few years

By Sam Raskin
New York Post
 3 days ago
Bill Bratton issued the dire forecast during a radio appearance that aired Sunday. Chad Rachman/New York Post

Ex-Big Apple top cop Bill Bratton is warning that the city will face a “crisis”-level shortage of Finest over the next few years due to the spate of departures among frustrated ranks and the defund-the-police movement.

The former commissioner of New York City’s police force issued the dire forecast during a radio appearance that aired Sunday — amid record-setting NYPD retirements and resignations and the City Council and Mayor Eric Adams finalizing a spending plan that modestly ups police funding but does not add more personnel.

“Mayor Adams was not able to get an increase in the size of the department with the City Council. He didn’t try to get an increase because he knew that the progressive wing of that City Council, which is 32 of its 51 members, under no circumstance would support more money for more cops,” said Bratton, referring to the body’s Progressive Caucus, on WABC’s “The Cats Roundtable, hosted by John Catsimatidis.

“So, effectively, the department is growing smaller, not getting larger,” Bratton said. “You can offset that with the use of overtime, but the overtime becomes a problem because [some] officers [will] make so much from overtime this year that a lot of them are going to retire next year because their pension is based on their last couple of years of salary plus overtime.”

About 520 cops have resigned and more than 1,000 have retired as of May 31, according to NYPD pension statistics.

The Post exclusively reported last month that more than 1,500 officers were either resigning or retiring in 2022 – the largest exodus of officers since the data has been available.

About 520 cops have resigned and more than 1,000 have retired as of May 31, according to NYPD pension statistics previously obtained by The Post. The 1,596 total departures from the Police Department represent a 38% increase compared to the same period in 2021, when 1,159 cops called it a career, and a 46% increase from 2020, when 1,092 left the force by the same point.

But Adams, a former NYPD captain, insisted he’s not concerned by figures showing officers leaving the department in droves — presenting the trend as a “great opportunity to diversify” it.

Bill Bratton is warning that the city will face a “crisis”-level shortage of Finest over the next few years.

Bratton — who twice helmed the NYPD and also served as head of police departments in Boston and Los Angeles — said city cops will continue to leave the department because “they’re going to be very frustrated with the way things are going.”

That will cause a long-term dearth of cops in the five boroughs, he projected.

“I predict a crisis in terms of manpower over the next several years, because this City Council just will not approve additional police officers,” he said.

The former top cop went on to note that the majority of members of the left-wing faction of the legislative body eight years ago supported boosting the NYPD’s headcount, while lamenting that the current “cast of characters” do not.

“How quickly the progressive wing has turned on the Police Department,” he said, noting that hiring 1,000 more officers was among the council’s first legislative actions after a new crop of lawmakers were sworn in.

“They wanted more cops in 2014, because they understood the importance of it. Meanwhile, the cast of characters in the City Council today — I don’t know where they all came from — they will not support more police.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
