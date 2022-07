LeBron James discussed his thoughts on the Brittney Griner situation in the trailer for an upcoming episode of The Shop. James said he would reconsider returning to the United States in light of the country’s efforts to bringing Griner back home. “Now, how can she feel like America has her back?,” he asks in the clip above. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?”

