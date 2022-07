(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO