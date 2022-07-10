ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

125th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair weeks away

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kcPf_0gar79nc00
cuyahoga county fair

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The 125th Cuyahoga County Fair is just weeks away.

Hundreds look forward to the annual summer event held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds at 19201 East Bagley Road in Berea.

Dates and times

  • Tuesday – Friday, August 9-12, from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 14 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Buy gate admission tickets early to save

  • Online pre-sale tickets before July 15 are $7 per person
  • Online pre-sale tickets July 16 – August 8 are $9 per person
  • Online pre-sale tickets and at the gate August 9-14 are $10 per person
  • Active Military with Valid ID Card and Children 3 and under are free all week long

Midway ride tickets prices

All-day ride bands are $25 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and $30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Opening Day is Discount Day

On Tuesday, August 9, veterans, senior citizens and kids 17 and under pay $2 for gate admission and $20 for all-day ride bands for onsite purchase only.

On tap for 2022

  • Bee keeping exhibits including honey extractions
  • Demolition Derby in the grandstand is back on Sunday, August 14 for one show only
  • Dog Shows
  • Draft horse and pony hitch classes plus draft horse pull with lightweight and heavyweight competitions
  • Fireworks Shows at 10 p.m. both Thursday, August 11 and Saturday, August 13
  • Floral, herb and garden produce displays
  • Harness horse racing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Horse show in the grandstand infield at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 13
  • and so much more

Follow the fair on Facebook or Instagram or find out more on the Cuyahoga County Fair website here.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Small business dreams with steelyard roots: Downtown Lorain restaurant and nightlife scene revives itself

LORAIN, Ohio – This former steel town at the mouth of the Black River on Lake Erie would seem like an unlikely location for one of the hottest food-and-drink scenes in Ohio. But that’s just what has emerged in downtown Lorain over the past five years, with an explosion of independent bars and restaurants opening on the main street of the historic manufacturing town 30 miles west of Cleveland.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar & Tavern preparing to open in Westlake: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Local foodies – especially those who love seafood – might want to know about a new eatery that will be opening soon in Westlake. The former Friendly’s Family Restaurant & Ice Cream location, 25600 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, was among 14 Ohio restaurants the national restaurant chain closed in November 2014.The building is being converted to Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar & Tavern. A firm opening date has not been announced, but a sign on the restaurant lists it as “opening soonish.”
WESTLAKE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Berea, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
Berea, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Parma closes summer school after threat

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Summer classes in the Parma City School District are canceled on Thursday after a resident threatened violence against the schools. The district tweeted the announcement late last night. “We are working with the Parma Police Department to ensure that there is no actual threat of...
PARMA, OH
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Medina County, OH, Reports Case of EHV-1

On July 13, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse in Medina County, Ohio, tested positive for equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1). The horse presented with respiratory signs but no neurologic signs, and the boarding facility where it resides is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Animal Control Facility in Summit County significantly reduces adoption fees for July

AKRON, Ohio — Dog Days of Summer is an adoption event being held by Summit County's Division of Animal control that reduces the cost to adopt a cat or dog. Summit County's animal countrol facility reduced adoption fees for all of July for potential pet owners. Dog adoptions will cost $10 plus the purchase of an $18 county dog license. Cat adoption fees have been reduced from $50 to $5.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Demolition Derby#Midway#Harness#Augu
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio, is located on the shoreline of Lake Eerie, making it the perfect city to find some of the best fish cuisines in the Great Lakes region. The seafood restaurants in Cleveland offer some of the best of my favorite dishes, like calamari or Maryland crab cake. And to...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
cleveland19.com

Lorain resident upset over huge rubble pile next to his home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine living next door to a big, smelly pile of rubble. That is the reality for Edward Kinder. “Awful smell, it smells like somebody died out back,” said Kinder. Kinder lives on Denver street in Lorain. He says a fire destroyed the house. “If we...
LORAIN, OH
wksu.org

'The entire street drug supply is contaminated.' Drug overdose deaths surge in Cuyahoga County

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is issuing a public health alert after two especially deadly weekends that left dozens dead from suspected drug overdoses. Fifteen people died of suspected drug overdoses between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to a media release from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The previous weekend nearly a dozen others died.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Construction launches on Buckeye-Woodhill Transformation Project on Buckeye Road

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Construction has begun in the Buckeye-Woodhill community on new housing in a historically neglected neighborhood. The Woodhill Homes Choice Transformation Project is now underway with the first phase beginning construction on Monday across the street from the Buckeye-Woodhill RTA station on Buckeye Road at the site of the former Buckeye-Woodland Elementary School.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy