43-Year-Old Man Shot, Injured Saturday Night

SFGate
 3 days ago

A 43-year-old man was shot and injured Saturday night in Stockton, police said. Police said the man was near Sutter Street and Flora Street...

www.sfgate.com

Related
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Dies After Shooting In Stockton On Nisperos Street

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died in a Stockton shooting Tuesday night. Stockton police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a teenager with gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the teen to the hospital, but police say he was soon pronounced dead. The name of the teen has not been released. Homicide detectives have now taken over the case. No suspect information has been released at this point.
SFGate

6 arrested in beating death outside Bay Area laundromat

HAYWARD (BCN) Two more suspects were arrested this month in connection with the gang-related beating death last year of a 25-year-old man outside a Hayward laundromat, police said Wednesday. A total of six men are now in custody, suspected in the October death of Hayward resident Yeison Yonatan Toroc, authorities...
SFGate

1 man killed, 2 women injured in shooting near Oakland's Fox Theater

One man was killed and two people were injured in a shooting near Oakland's Uptown neighborhood near the Fox Theater early Wednesday morning, officials said. The shots were fired just before 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of 19th Street, between Broadway and Telegraph avenues, about a block from the 19th Street BART station, the Oakland Police Department said.
ABC10

Teen dies after shooting in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday night, Stockton Police Department officials say. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street after reports of a shooting. There they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.
KCRA.com

18-year-old shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was shot and killed in Stockton Tuesday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the 1900 block of Nisperos Street around 10 p.m., the Stockton Police Department said on Wednesday. Video player above: Top Stories from July 13, 2022. The 18-year-old was found by...
KRON4 News

Man struck by gunfire Monday morning while sitting in vehicle

(BCN) — A Monday morning shooting in Stockton left one man injured, police said. Police said a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were in a car near Charter Way and Interstate Highway 5 when a suspect began firing multiple gunshots at the vehicle. KRON On is streaming news live now Officers responded to the […]
CBS Sacramento

Body Pulled From Creek Officially Identified As 18-Year-Old Winters High Graduate Eduardo Fierros

WINTERS (CBS13) – The body pulled from Putah Creek this week has been identified as that of missing 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros. Fierros went missing back on July 3 after the truck he was in crashed into the water near Putah Creek Road and Canal Lane.  Search crews scoured the area, but it wasn’t until July 10 that a body was found in the water. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they have since identified the body as that of Fierros. Friends and family of Fierros say he had just graduated from Winters High School and was ready to head to Sacramento State. The other person who was in the vehicle survived the crash. Exactly what led up to the truck crashing into the water is still under investigation.
FOX40

SacRT: Altercation on light rail train leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.  SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.  The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.  SacRT police […]
dailyadvent.com

22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With 2021 Fatal Shooting

A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man one year ago near Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Richard Jacobo Jr., of Stockton, was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail after being located in the 1200 block of...
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In July 2021 Stockton Shooting That Left 19-Year-Old Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Just over a year after 19-year-old Tyler Canterberry was shot and killed in Stockton, detectives say they have arrested a suspect. The shooting happened back on July 6, 2021 near Washington Street and Walker Lane. Stockton police say officers responded to the area to investigate a report of shots fired and found the injured Canterberry. He was tended to by medics and then rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Detectives have since been able to identify 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued in late June, but law enforcement officers didn’t take him into custody until Monday. Police say Jacobo was arrested along the 1200 block of East College Avenue in Stockton and was taken into custody without incident. He has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
KRON4 News

Homicide suspect on the loose in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A homeless woman was found suffering from a stab wound in San Jose and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. The woman was found at the 100 block of South Market Street after officers received a report at 9:34 p.m. of […]
crimevoice.com

Stockton PD: Patrol officers remove weapons from the streets

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Weapon Arrest (July 8th @7:30pm) Lincoln Street and Turnpike Road, Seaport District. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the listed area and arrested the suspects for possession of a firearm. Arrested were Hector Gutierrez, 20, Carlos Martinez, 24, and 17-year-old male...
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Resident Suspected Of Starting Numerous Wildfires In West Point Area

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – A suspect is under arrest in connection to a number of apparent human-caused wildfires in Calaveras County. Cal Fire says, over the past few months, they’ve been investigating several wildfires in the West Point area that were suspected to have been the result of arson. Investigators have since identified West Point resident Sandy Sims as a suspect in the cases. Sims was arrested on Monday and is facing multiple charges of arson to wildland and arson during a state of emergency. Authorities say Sims is being held at Calaveras County Jail without bail.
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspect Wanted in Shooting and Stabbing

The Antioch Police Department took a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting and a stabbing into custody on Sunday. According to police, they arrested Mychal Plew, of Antioch, who was wanted on 5 felony warrants, two which were for attempted murder. A shooting occurred in the City of Concord and a stabbing that occurred in the City of Antioch.
CBS Sacramento

Dispute Between Modesto Neighbors Leads To Deadly Shooting; Suspect Kills Self After Hours-Long Standoff

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect who allegedly killed his own neighbor went on to shoot and kill himself after an hours-long standoff in Modesto over the weekend, police say. The Modesto Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Debbie Lane on the city’s north side. Responding officers found a dead man at the scene. Neighbors told CBS13 that shots were fired during a dispute between neighbors. The suspect barricaded himself inside his home. While police say they were able to communicate with him, he did not surrender. A woman was also inside the home, although...
Fox40

Deadly dispute between neighbors

A shooting leads to a standoff in a Modesto neighborhood. Battle to contain Washburn Fire in Yosemite continues. Shooting onboard Sacramento light rail train injures …. Interview: Law professor discusses state vs. federal …. UC Davis releases report on former water polo coach. Grass dries out at State Capitol. Search...
ABC10

Man arrested, charged with 2021 Stockton homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a 2021 Stockton homicide was found and arrested Monday morning. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. was arrested in the 1200-block of East College Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Investigators say he's suspected of killing...
Community Policy