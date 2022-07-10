ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

For starters, Heat’s Tyler Herro willing to be patient, says no issue with Pat Riley

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrjFo_0gar5U4o00
Heat guard Tyler Herro discussed his starting role, Pat Riley, as an event as the Las Vegas summer league. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Even before the current work at hand, which is the ongoing work of resetting the team’s roster, Miami Heat president Pat Riley for years has demonstrated the art of setting the offseason agenda.

Part of that effort this time around, in the wake of his team falling one game short of the NBA Finals, was stressing a need to return hungrier.

So no sooner had guard Tyler Herro done what numerous quality sixth men had done before, in exiting the season by stressing a goal to emerge as a starter, then Riley last month calculatedly offered, “If he wants to start, go earn it.”

Riley also said, “As far as being a starter, we will see in October. Come to training camp and win it. It’s something you earn. Sometimes it’s that easy.”

Only amid social media, it’s never that easy.

So that had Herro, as he arrived to watch the Heat at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, well aware of what was to follow. And it did, at the NBA 2K House of Greatness launch event.

Asked as he walked the event’s red carpet about his goals going forward, Herro said, “Trying to be a starter in this league and then be an All-Star one day. So that’s the next step.”

To that end, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year did not relent, including when he was asked about possibly starting alongside Jimmy Butler, something he did only three times last season, with the Heat 1-2 in those games.

“I think it will look great,” he said. “See what happens, see what happens in training camp.”

But no, no hard feelings with Riley taking the hard line of Herro earning his way into the starting lineup.

“He continues to give me advice,” he said of Riley. “Every time I talk to him, he always gives me a new book to read.”

Herro then took in the Heat’s Vegas-opening victory Saturday , seated alongside teammates Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, as well as coach Erik Spoelstra, directly across from the Heat bench.

Adding further intrigue to Herro’s offseason is the current negotiation window for an extension, a window that closes with the regular-season opener. Should Herro be signed to such an extension, it essentially would make him untradeable this season, due to salary-cap rules.

For now, Herro said during his promotional appearance that the approach remains basic.

“Ready to continue to play hard,” he said, “and continue to put up numbers and win games.”

Learning curve

Amid the Heat’s two-day break before a return to the court Tuesday for a 7 p.m. Eastern game against the Atlanta Hawks’ summer roster (NBA TV), summer-league coach Malik Allen cautioned not to overstate the uneven play of first-round pick Nikola Jovic.

The 6-foot-11 19-year-old was scoreless in the Heat’s 88-78 victory Saturday over the Boston Celtics, missing his lone shot.

That came in the wake of Jovic scoring 25 in his previous summer-league outing.

“It’s an adjustment for him. And we’ll find more ways to get him involved,” Allen said, with the Heat casting Jovic more in an interior role, after the lithe prospect played mostly on the perimeter in Europe. “He’ll get there. He’ll get there. It’s going to be a process with him. It’s not going to come right away. He has to be steady.

“I know what it’s going to look like in terms of his development and how it’s going to keep evolving, because he will, because he’s got so much skill and potential.”

Similarities cited

Just as Haywood Highsmith said his goal going forward was to offer the intangibles provided last season by since-departed power forward P.J. Tucker, summer-league teammate Mychal Mulder cited the similarities after Highsmith went for 14 points and six rebounds in Saturday’s victory.

“H makes it go, man,” Mulder said. “He’s got all the intangibles. He reminds of Tuck, like we had last year, playing that role. And he really embraces that. You know what I mean? He sets good screens. He gets under the defense. He plays defense with an aggression almost unlike anybody else on the court.

“There’s a lot of things that he does that they don’t show up on the stat sheet, but they really lead to wins, winning basketball.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Revealed Some NBA Players Are Still Mad At Kevin Garnett: "There's A Guy That I Know Who Said, 'If I See KG In A Supermarket And I'm 85 Year Old? I'm Swinging On Him'."

Kevin Garnett is one of the greatest power forwards ever to play in the NBA, with an impressive resume that is highlighted by a championship with the Celtics in 2008 and an MVP award in 2004. While KG is remembered for his great play on the court, he was also one of the more vicious trash talkers around.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Malik Allen
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Haywood Highsmith
Person
Mychal Mulder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Nba Finals#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns
On3.com

JD PicKell: Personnel will be the key to Miami's new defensive

The Miami Hurricanes are one of the most interesting teams coming into the 2022 season. In Tyler Van Dyke, they found a quarterback. Then, they turned to a new coaching staff, landing Mario Cristobal. A native son, Cristobal is an excellent program builder. He brings with him a new defense, which means there will be question marks on that side of the ball.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy