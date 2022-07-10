ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Don't Fall For It: Scam Callers Posing As Suffolk County Police

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Authorities have issued an alert to Long Islanders about a scam where individuals are impersonating police officers. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JESHOOTS-com

Authorities have issued an alert to Long Islanders about a scam where individuals are impersonating police officers.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported on Sunday, July 10, that it has received reports phone scams where individuals pretend to be SCPD officers.

The scammers claim there is an arrest warrant or unpaid ticket and that they need money or personal information, SCPD said.

SCPD said the department will not solicit funds over the phone.

Police said individuals should not provide any financial or personal information and keep in mind that scammers can disguise their area codes to make it look like they're calling from a local number.

Scams can be reported by calling the FTC at 1-877-FTC-HELP or by calling SCPD, police said.

